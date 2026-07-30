ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2950 per share and revenue of $430.5960 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. ACI Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ACI Worldwide to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $61.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,336,124 shares of the technology company's stock worth $123,277,000 after purchasing an additional 107,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,188,415 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $104,628,000 after purchasing an additional 123,928 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $94,186,000 after purchasing an additional 186,149 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,816,588 shares of the technology company's stock worth $86,851,000 after purchasing an additional 861,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,682,148 shares of the technology company's stock worth $80,423,000 after purchasing an additional 326,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised ACI Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded ACI Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ACI Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACIW

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide NASDAQ: ACIW is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company's platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI's modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

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