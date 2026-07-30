Acushnet (GOLF) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Acushnet to post earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $788.2430 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $752.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.48 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Acushnet to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Acushnet Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE GOLF opened at $102.66 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.13. Acushnet has a one year low of $73.09 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Acushnet's payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,925.12. This trade represents a 17.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas N. Mohamed sold 529 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $272,460. This trade represents a 15.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,816,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 73,115 shares of the company's stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1,041.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,228 shares of the company's stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 50,389 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Acushnet from $96.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Acushnet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $97.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Acushnet

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp., traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOLF, is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of golf equipment, footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's portfolio encompasses a range of golf lifestyle products, with a focus on innovation, performance and quality for players of all skill levels.

At the core of Acushnet's product lineup is the Titleist brand, globally recognized for its Tour-level golf balls and precision-engineered clubs. FootJoy offers golf shoes, gloves and apparel that blend comfort, style and technical performance, while Scotty Cameron putters and Vokey design wedges cater to players seeking exacting standards in feel and accuracy.

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