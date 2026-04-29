Adam Peterson Sells 8,000 Shares of America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock

America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT - Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam Peterson sold 8,000 shares of America's Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,119,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,099,226.25. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

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America's Car-Mart Price Performance

Shares of CRMT stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 152,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,408. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. America's Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $62.72.

America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.26 million. America's Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in America's Car-Mart in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in America's Car-Mart by 6.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,310 shares of the company's stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in America's Car-Mart by 492.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,191 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in America's Car-Mart by 11.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,860 shares of the company's stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in America's Car-Mart by 11.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,693 shares of the company's stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of America's Car-Mart from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRMT

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc operates as a retailer and financer of used automobiles, specializing in serving customers with limited credit histories through an in-house “buy-here, pay-here” financing model. The company's dealerships offer a selection of late-model, pre-owned vehicles across a range of makes and models, supported by on-site service centers and extended warranty products. In addition to vehicle sales, America's Car-Mart generates revenue from finance charges, insurance products and ancillary services such as GAP coverage and credit life and disability insurance.

Founded in 1981 in Forrest City, Arkansas, America's Car-Mart has grown from a single dealership into a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CRMT.

Further Reading

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