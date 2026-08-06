Adecoagro (AGRO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Adecoagro to announce earnings of $0.5440 per share and revenue of $602.0080 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.49). Adecoagro had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.95%.The business had revenue of $419.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.94 million. On average, analysts expect Adecoagro to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.53 and a beta of -0.04. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AGRO. Weiss Ratings cut Adecoagro from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adecoagro from $7.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Adecoagro from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGRO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company's stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro NYSE: AGRO is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

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