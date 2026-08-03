Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Down 4.6% - Here's Why

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.5070. Approximately 354,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,099,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Adecoagro from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut Adecoagro from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adecoagro from $7.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGRO

Adecoagro Trading Down 4.8%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.39 and a beta of -0.04.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $419.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.94 million. Adecoagro had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.95%. Research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Adecoagro by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company's stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro NYSE: AGRO is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

Further Reading

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