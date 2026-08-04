Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Given Buy Rating at BWS Financial

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial's target price points to a potential downside of 6.46% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADEA. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Adeia from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adeia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.60.

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Adeia Price Performance

Shares of ADEA stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,651. Adeia has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm's fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.79 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 26.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adeia will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,509,642 shares of the company's stock worth $205,166,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Adeia by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,891,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,872,000 after acquiring an additional 630,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Adeia by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,819,336 shares of the company's stock worth $47,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adeia by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,445 shares of the company's stock worth $48,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Adeia by 19.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,765,859 shares of the company's stock worth $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 448,274 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adeia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings beat expectations. Adeia reported quarterly EPS of $0.34, up from $0.25 a year earlier and above the approximately $0.30–$0.31 analyst consensus. The company also posted a 26.5% net margin and 39.5% return on equity. Adeia Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adeia reported quarterly EPS of $0.34, up from $0.25 a year earlier and above the approximately $0.30–$0.31 analyst consensus. The company also posted a 26.5% net margin and 39.5% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Licensing activity provided a favorable growth signal. Adeia signed a multi-year license renewal with Google covering YouTube TV and a multi-year agreement with RPX involving 10 new e-commerce customers. These deals support recurring royalty revenue and strengthen visibility across its customer base. Adeia Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Adeia signed a multi-year license renewal with Google covering YouTube TV and a multi-year agreement with RPX involving 10 new e-commerce customers. These deals support recurring royalty revenue and strengthen visibility across its customer base. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its long-term annual revenue outlook to $600 million, citing strength in the semiconductor business. That outlook suggests increased confidence in future licensing growth.

citing strength in the semiconductor business. That outlook suggests increased confidence in future licensing growth. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $40 price target, implying roughly 27% potential upside from the referenced trading level. Rosenblatt Securities Rating

and set a $40 price target, implying roughly 27% potential upside from the referenced trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Adeia declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 24. The annualized yield is approximately 0.7%, providing a modest shareholder return but unlikely to be the primary stock catalyst.

payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 24. The annualized yield is approximately 0.7%, providing a modest shareholder return but unlikely to be the primary stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $96.12 million slightly missed the $96.79 million consensus estimate. Additionally, full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $395 million to $435 million has a midpoint modestly below the roughly $417 million analyst consensus, creating a limited near-term concern despite the stronger earnings and long-term outlook.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc NASDAQ: ADEA is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

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