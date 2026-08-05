Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADEA. Maxim Group set a $35.00 price objective on Adeia in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adeia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Adeia from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.60.

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Adeia Stock Up 12.3%

Adeia stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Adeia has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Adeia had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 26.05%.The firm had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adeia will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adeia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 13,439.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 55,638 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Adeia by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 219,747 shares of the company's stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Adeia by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 584,464 shares of the company's stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 183,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Adeia

Here are the key news stories impacting Adeia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adeia reported second-quarter EPS of $0.34, exceeding the $0.31 analyst consensus and rising from $0.25 a year earlier. The earnings beat, along with a 26.5% net margin and 39.5% return on equity, provided a positive catalyst. Adeia Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adeia reported second-quarter EPS of $0.34, exceeding the $0.31 analyst consensus and rising from $0.25 a year earlier. The earnings beat, along with a 26.5% net margin and 39.5% return on equity, provided a positive catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company renewed its multi-year license agreement with Google, including YouTube TV, and signed a new agreement with RPX covering 10 e-commerce customers. These deals reinforce the recurring-revenue model and licensing momentum. Adeia Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company renewed its multi-year license agreement with Google, including YouTube TV, and signed a new agreement with RPX covering 10 e-commerce customers. These deals reinforce the recurring-revenue model and licensing momentum. Positive Sentiment: Adeia raised its long-term annual revenue outlook to $600 million, citing strength in its semiconductor business. This signals improved confidence in future growth.

Adeia raised its long-term annual revenue outlook to $600 million, citing strength in its semiconductor business. This signals improved confidence in future growth. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and assigned a $40 price target, implying substantial potential appreciation from recent levels. Rosenblatt analyst action

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and assigned a $40 price target, implying substantial potential appreciation from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Adeia declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 24. The dividend provides modest income, with an indicated yield of approximately 0.7%.

Adeia declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 24. The dividend provides modest income, with an indicated yield of approximately 0.7%. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $96.12 million was slightly below the $96.79 million consensus estimate. Fiscal-year revenue guidance of $395 million to $435 million is broadly in line with expectations, but the range leaves limited room for upside near its midpoint.

Quarterly revenue of $96.12 million was slightly below the $96.79 million consensus estimate. Fiscal-year revenue guidance of $395 million to $435 million is broadly in line with expectations, but the range leaves limited room for upside near its midpoint. Negative Sentiment: BWS Financial maintained a “buy” rating but set a $30 price target, below recent trading levels, indicating that the analyst sees near-term valuation risk. BWS Financial analyst action

About Adeia

Adeia Inc NASDAQ: ADEA is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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