Adherex Technologies (FENC) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Adherex Technologies to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $16.2060 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.90 million. Adherex Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.87% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. On average, analysts expect Adherex Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Adherex Technologies Stock Up 4.1%

FENC stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $368.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.09. Adherex Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adherex Technologies stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FENC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Adherex Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adherex Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Adherex Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adherex Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FENC

Adherex Technologies Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

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