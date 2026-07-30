Adicet Bio (ACET) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Adicet Bio to post earnings of ($1.6920) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.05. On average, analysts expect Adicet Bio to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

ACET stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.58. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 7.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth $5,276,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 66.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 854,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 341,761 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $2,310,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $2,107,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACET shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Adicet Bio from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Adicet Bio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adicet Bio

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc NASDAQ: ACET is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of off‐the‐shelf, allogeneic gamma delta (γδ) T cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company's proprietary platform enables the genetic engineering of γδ T cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and other molecular modifications to enhance tumor targeting, expansion, and persistence. By leveraging the innate tumor-recognition properties of γδ T cells, Adicet seeks to overcome the manufacturing and safety challenges associated with autologous cell therapies.

Adicet's lead product candidate, ADI-001, is a CAR‐engineered allogeneic γδ T cell therapy directed against CD20 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

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