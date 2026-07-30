Go Pro
→ The dollar reset no one told you about (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded at BNP Paribas Exane

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Adient logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Adient from “neutral” to “outperform” and set a $26 price target, implying approximately 20.5% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall: six analysts rate the stock a Buy, six a Hold and one a Sell, resulting in a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $27.90.
  • Adient recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting $0.52 in adjusted earnings per share versus a $0.44 estimate and $3.87 billion in revenue versus a $3.62 billion forecast; institutional investors own 92.44% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADNT. Weiss Ratings upgraded Adient from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adient from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adient from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adient

Adient Price Performance

NYSE:ADNT opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53. Adient has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adient

In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 22,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $499,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 110,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,221.06. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Adient by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,890,233 shares of the company's stock worth $45,517,000 after buying an additional 718,538 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 913,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 494,054 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Adient by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 636,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 481,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adient by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,599,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,671,000 after acquiring an additional 445,343 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 581,242 shares of the company's stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 342,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc NYSE: ADNT is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient's product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Adient Right Now?

Before you consider Adient, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adient wasn't on the list.

While Adient currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines