Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded at BNP Paribas Exane

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADNT. Weiss Ratings upgraded Adient from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adient from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adient from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.90.

Get Adient alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adient

Adient Price Performance

NYSE:ADNT opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53. Adient has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adient

In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 22,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $499,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 110,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,221.06. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Adient by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,890,233 shares of the company's stock worth $45,517,000 after buying an additional 718,538 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 913,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 494,054 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Adient by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 636,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 481,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adient by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,599,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,671,000 after acquiring an additional 445,343 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 581,242 shares of the company's stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 342,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc NYSE: ADNT is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient's product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adient, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adient wasn't on the list.

While Adient currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here