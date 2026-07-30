Adlai Nortye (ANL) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 resultson Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Adlai Nortye to announce earnings of ($0.1333) per share and revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Adlai Nortye Stock Down 2.4%

Adlai Nortye stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Adlai Nortye has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Adlai Nortye in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adlai Nortye in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JonesTrading began coverage on Adlai Nortye in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Adlai Nortye from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adlai Nortye

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Inc NASDAQ: ANL is a specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in China’s Jiangsu Province. The company focuses on the research, development, production and sale of fine chemicals, with a primary emphasis on amino acids and their derivatives.

Adlai Nortye’s product portfolio includes betaine compounds, a range of high-purity L-amino acids such as L-methionine, L-threonine and glycine, as well as various chemical intermediates. These offerings serve multiple end markets, including animal feed and nutrition, personal care and cosmetic formulations, pharmaceutical ingredients and industrial chemical processes.

The company operates multiple production facilities alongside an in-house research and development center dedicated to process innovation and quality control.

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