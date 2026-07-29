ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $125.3440 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.98 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 32.43%.ADMA Biologics's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Trending Headlines about ADMA Biologics

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings date provides a potential catalyst: ADMA Biologics will release its second-quarter 2026 financial results on August 5 after the market closes and host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors will be looking for updates on revenue, ASCENIV demand, inventory levels, and the company’s outlook. ADMA Biologics to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

ADMA Biologics will release its second-quarter 2026 financial results on August 5 after the market closes and host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors will be looking for updates on revenue, ASCENIV demand, inventory levels, and the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Investors await clarification from management: The earnings release and conference call may offer the first significant opportunity for management to address the allegations surrounding revenue recognition, distributor inventory, and business practices. The outcome could increase volatility in either direction.

The earnings release and conference call may offer the first significant opportunity for management to address the allegations surrounding revenue recognition, distributor inventory, and business practices. The outcome could increase volatility in either direction. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are promoting a securities-fraud class action: Several firms, including Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Kahn Swick & Foti, Pomerantz, Hagens Berman, Rosen, and others, announced notices tied to a lawsuit against ADMA and certain executives. The announcements cite alleged misrepresentations concerning the company’s financial condition, internal controls, revenue recognition, inventory distribution, and business practices. ADMA investors have until August 10, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The allegations have not been proven in court. ADMA Court Deadline Securities Fraud Class Action

Several firms, including Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Kahn Swick & Foti, Pomerantz, Hagens Berman, Rosen, and others, announced notices tied to a lawsuit against ADMA and certain executives. The announcements cite alleged misrepresentations concerning the company’s financial condition, internal controls, revenue recognition, inventory distribution, and business practices. ADMA investors have until August 10, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The allegations have not been proven in court. Negative Sentiment: Claims focus on potentially inflated sales: One investor notice alleges that ADMA shipped unwanted ASCENIV inventory to distributors, creating artificial demand, while other notices reference alleged channel stuffing and omitted related-party sales. These claims raise risks of revenue reversals, regulatory scrutiny, litigation costs, and reputational damage if substantiated. ADMA Investor Class Action Allegations

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADMA Biologics

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 513,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,210.84. The trade was a 2.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 385.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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