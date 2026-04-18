ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Cut to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised ADMA Biologics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $28.00.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.82.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 28.80%.The company had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. ADMA Biologics's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $157,800.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 466,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,292,958. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Elms purchased 7,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $109,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,038,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,946,899.10. This represents a 0.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $11,334,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,141,840 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $60,719,000 after buying an additional 826,415 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,695,923 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $68,842,000 after buying an additional 84,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 516,588 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 173,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $1,315,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ADMA Biologics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ADMA Biologics wasn't on the list.

While ADMA Biologics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here