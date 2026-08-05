ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $124.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.34 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 39.98%.

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ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. 3,751,122 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $20.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised ADMA Biologics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADMA

Key Headlines Impacting ADMA Biologics

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

Positive Sentiment: An earnings preview highlighted potential valuation upside, with GF Value estimating substantial appreciation if ADMA’s operating performance meets expectations. Investors may also be positioning ahead of the company’s second-quarter 2026 results. Earnings To Watch: ADMA Biologics Inc Q2 2026

An earnings preview highlighted potential valuation upside, with GF Value estimating substantial appreciation if ADMA’s operating performance meets expectations. Investors may also be positioning ahead of the company’s second-quarter 2026 results. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reiterated an August 10 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases made from August 9, 2024, through March 25, 2026. These announcements largely repeat previously reported litigation rather than represent a new operating development. Robbins LLP ADMA investor deadline notice

Multiple law firms reiterated an August 10 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases made from August 9, 2024, through March 25, 2026. These announcements largely repeat previously reported litigation rather than represent a new operating development. Negative Sentiment: ADMA faces mounting legal and governance scrutiny. The lawsuits allege that the company and certain executives misrepresented its financial condition, revenue recognition, inventory distribution and business practices, following a reported 29% share-price decline tied to Culper Research allegations of channel stuffing. Kehoe Law Firm is separately investigating whether officers and directors breached fiduciary duties or failed to properly oversee the company. The allegations have not been proven, but potential litigation costs, damages, disclosure concerns and reputational harm could pressure the stock. Kehoe Law Firm ADMA shareholder alert ADMA channel stuffing allegations and class action

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 513,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,116,210.84. This represents a 2.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,367 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 270,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 52,687 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,763 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 94,379 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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