Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.00.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC raised shares of Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

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Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,275,165,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock valued at $912,705,000 after acquiring an additional 920,353 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after acquiring an additional 742,646 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adobe by 566.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 820,823 shares of the software company's stock worth $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 697,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $167,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $223.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's fifty day moving average is $230.84 and its 200 day moving average is $259.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe has a 52-week low of $190.12 and a 52-week high of $376.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe’s planned acquisition of Topaz Labs could strengthen its generative AI and video/image editing tools, supporting long-term product differentiation and monetization. Adobe (ADBE) to Acquire Topaz Labs

Adobe’s planned acquisition of Topaz Labs could strengthen its generative AI and video/image editing tools, supporting long-term product differentiation and monetization. Positive Sentiment: Another recent analysis highlighted Adobe’s acquisition of Rephrase.AI as a way to bolster generative AI video capabilities for e-commerce, which could broaden Adobe’s addressable market and improve growth prospects. Adobe's Strategic Acquisition of Rephrase.AI to Bolster Generative AI Video Capabilities for E-commerce

Another recent analysis highlighted Adobe’s acquisition of Rephrase.AI as a way to bolster generative AI video capabilities for e-commerce, which could broaden Adobe’s addressable market and improve growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary from Seeking Alpha and other outlets suggested the stock may be oversold or viewed as a comeback candidate, but these were opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Adobe: Market Overreaction Creates A Highly Asymmetric Risk-Reward Opportunity

Market commentary from Seeking Alpha and other outlets suggested the stock may be oversold or viewed as a comeback candidate, but these were opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares outstanding to short, so it does not appear to be adding real trading pressure or changing the investment case.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares outstanding to short, so it does not appear to be adding real trading pressure or changing the investment case. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly downgraded Adobe to Underperform, arguing that AI tools could pressure Adobe’s growth rather than accelerate it, reinforcing investor concerns about competitive disruption. Bank of America Says AI Will Drag Down Adobe Stock

Bank of America reportedly downgraded Adobe to Underperform, arguing that AI tools could pressure Adobe’s growth rather than accelerate it, reinforcing investor concerns about competitive disruption. Negative Sentiment: Additional headlines about users canceling Adobe Acrobat for cheaper alternatives may add to the narrative that pricing pressure and product substitution remain risks for the company.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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