Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Cut to Hold at Phillip Securities

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Phillip Securities from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $278.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $206.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $235.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.37. Adobe has a 1 year low of $190.12 and a 1 year high of $392.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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