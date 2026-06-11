Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%. Adobe updated its FY 2026 guidance to 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 6.050-6.100 EPS.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $15.14 on Thursday, hitting $218.24. 11,446,894 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,590,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adobe has a 12 month low of $218.34 and a 12 month high of $416.39. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.79 and a 200 day moving average of $279.88.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts still expect Adobe to post year-over-year revenue growth and another earnings beat, with some coverage noting a long streak of revenue beats heading into the report.

Analysts still expect Adobe to post year-over-year revenue growth and another earnings beat, with some coverage noting a long streak of revenue beats heading into the report. Positive Sentiment: A new federal bill focused on stylistic impersonation and AI-generated art could underscore the importance of Adobe’s creative tools and IP protections over time.

A new federal bill focused on stylistic impersonation and AI-generated art could underscore the importance of Adobe’s creative tools and IP protections over time. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets are pricing in a large post-earnings move, showing that traders expect the results and guidance to materially reset sentiment in either direction.

Options markets are pricing in a large post-earnings move, showing that traders expect the results and guidance to materially reset sentiment in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Market chatter around a possible CEO transition and new AI leadership has added uncertainty, but it is not yet a confirmed catalyst.

Market chatter around a possible CEO transition and new AI leadership has added uncertainty, but it is not yet a confirmed catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investors are increasingly skeptical that Adobe’s AI push is translating into durable growth, with multiple reports saying the stock is falling ahead of earnings because of doubts about the AI narrative. Adobe Stock Sinks to Multi-Year Low Ahead of Earnings

Investors are increasingly skeptical that Adobe’s AI push is translating into durable growth, with multiple reports saying the stock is falling ahead of earnings because of doubts about the AI narrative. Negative Sentiment: The stock is near a multi-year or 52-week low, and several articles note that traders are worried Adobe may not deliver enough in Q2 results to change the narrative. Adobe Q2 Earnings: Will 13-Quarter Revenue Beat Streak Survive Macro Pressure?

The stock is near a multi-year or 52-week low, and several articles note that traders are worried Adobe may not deliver enough in Q2 results to change the narrative. Negative Sentiment: Commentary from market watchers and Jim Cramer highlighted competition, shrinking SaaS enthusiasm, and a lack of obvious catalysts, reinforcing the bearish pre-earnings tone. Adobe Faces Make-or-Break Earnings Test as Traders Brace for Big Stock Swing

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 624 shares of the software company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software company's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC set a $302.00 target price on Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $331.65.

Read Our Latest Report on ADBE

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here