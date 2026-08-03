ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . 7,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session's volume of 11,199 shares.The stock last traded at $11.9590 and had previously closed at $12.88.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

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ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 9.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54.

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 1,205.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,611 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company's stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company's stock.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

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