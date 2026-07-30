ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.910-0.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion.

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ADT Price Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.01. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. ADT had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADT shares. UBS Group set a $7.50 target price on ADT in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADT

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In other ADT news, EVP Omar Khan purchased 7,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,086.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,086.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston purchased 36,450 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $250,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $513,958.44. This represents a 95.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

More ADT News

Here are the key news stories impacting ADT this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADT reported adjusted EPS of $0.23, slightly ahead of the roughly $0.22 analyst consensus. Total revenue increased 2% year over year to $1.312 billion, with security installation, product and other revenue rising 17%. ADT Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

ADT reported adjusted EPS of $0.23, slightly ahead of the roughly $0.22 analyst consensus. Total revenue increased 2% year over year to $1.312 billion, with security installation, product and other revenue rising 17%. Positive Sentiment: Cash flow was the strongest part of the report: operating cash flow rose 18% to $666 million, while adjusted free cash flow including interest-rate swaps jumped 48% to $406 million. ADT returned $684 million to shareholders during the first half through buybacks and dividends, including $478 million of repurchases in the quarter. ADT Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Cash flow was the strongest part of the report: operating cash flow rose 18% to $666 million, while adjusted free cash flow including interest-rate swaps jumped 48% to $406 million. ADT returned $684 million to shareholders during the first half through buybacks and dividends, including $478 million of repurchases in the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook, now targeting approximately 30% adjusted free-cash-flow growth, 2% revenue growth and 2% adjusted EPS growth. The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, payable October 1, 2026.

Management raised its 2026 outlook, now targeting approximately 30% adjusted free-cash-flow growth, 2% revenue growth and 2% adjusted EPS growth. The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, payable October 1, 2026. Positive Sentiment: New initiatives—including the self-installed ADT Blu offering, expanded ADT+ capabilities, AI-powered customer service and Wi-Fi-based presence sensing—could broaden customer acquisition and support longer-term growth. ADT boosts cash flow and declares dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ADT by 1,759.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 39.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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