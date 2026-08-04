ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.The business had revenue of $281.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. The company's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from ADTRAN's conference call:

Q2 results missed expectations , with revenue of $281.1 million and non-GAAP operating margin of 3.8%, as a delayed project at one customer, unfavorable mix and supply constraints reduced shipments of higher-margin products.

, with revenue of $281.1 million and non-GAAP operating margin of 3.8%, as a delayed project at one customer, unfavorable mix and supply constraints reduced shipments of higher-margin products. The company guided for Q3 revenue of $275 million–$295 million and non-GAAP operating margin of 1.5%–5.5%, while noting that the customer delay is not expected to rebound in the quarter and component availability may remain tight.

Optical Networking revenue rose 22% year over year to $109.7 million, supported by demand for higher-bandwidth infrastructure, data-center interconnect and AI-related networking; management expects optical revenue to continue growing in Q3.

Diversification continued to gain traction, with enterprise, government and cloud revenue up 47% year over year and hyperscaler revenue up 97%, while upcoming MicroMux Quattro and LiteWave800 products are attracting interest from multiple hyperscalers.

ADTRAN completed a refinancing that lowers borrowing costs by 200 basis points and extends maturities to 2031, while generating $25.9 million of operating cash flow and $8.7 million of free cash flow in Q2.

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ADTRAN Trading Up 0.0%

ADTN stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $721.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price objective on ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ADTRAN from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore started coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADTN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc is a global provider of networking and communications equipment, specializing in broadband access solutions for service providers, enterprises and government organizations. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, the company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms that enable high-speed Internet access over fiber, copper and wireless networks. Its core offerings include fiber access and aggregation equipment, Ethernet switches, customer premises equipment (CPE) and network management systems designed to support both legacy and next-generation broadband deployments.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of optical line terminals (OLTs), optical network terminals (ONTs), multiservice access gateways and virtualized access solutions.

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