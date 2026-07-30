Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $992.5160 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $676.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock's 50 day moving average is $142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.54. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $110.85 and a twelve month high of $179.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 352.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.00.

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Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc NYSE: WMS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company's product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

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