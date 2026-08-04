Advanced Energy Industries' (AEIS) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 price target on the electronics maker's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.96% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEIS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Advanced Energy Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $404.25.

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Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of AEIS opened at $296.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $128.40 and a 12-month high of $397.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.41 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company's revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,979 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $200,393,000 after buying an additional 28,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,649 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $125,431,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,403,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 487,494 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $102,067,000 after acquiring an additional 173,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,734.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,674 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 404,356 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Energy Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Energy Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Advanced Energy reported adjusted earnings of $2.74 per share, versus the $2.19-$2.21 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $574.1 million compared with estimates near $544.4 million. EPS increased from $1.50 in the year-ago quarter, and revenue grew 30%. Advanced Energy Industries Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Advanced Energy reported adjusted earnings of $2.74 per share, versus the $2.19-$2.21 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $574.1 million compared with estimates near $544.4 million. EPS increased from $1.50 in the year-ago quarter, and revenue grew 30%. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was well above consensus. AEIS forecast EPS of $2.75-$3.25, compared with the $2.34 consensus estimate, and revenue of $620 million-$660 million, versus expectations of approximately $569.8 million. This implies continued momentum into the next quarter. Advanced Energy Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

AEIS forecast EPS of $2.75-$3.25, compared with the $2.34 consensus estimate, and revenue of $620 million-$660 million, versus expectations of approximately $569.8 million. This implies continued momentum into the next quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management cited record performance and strengthening demand. CEO Steve Kelley said revenue and EPS exceeded the high end of company guidance, with demand improving across AEIS’s markets. The earnings call reinforced the company’s upbeat operating outlook. AEIS Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

CEO Steve Kelley said revenue and EPS exceeded the high end of company guidance, with demand improving across AEIS’s markets. The earnings call reinforced the company’s upbeat operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and valuation considerations remain relevant. AEIS has a market capitalization of roughly $11.3 billion and a P/E ratio near 62, while its share price is below both key moving averages. Strong results may support the shares, but the elevated valuation leaves less room for execution disappointments.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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