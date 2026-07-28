Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to announce earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $11.3010 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $494.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's 50 day moving average is $514.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.51. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $584.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.07 billion, a PE ratio of 162.28 and a beta of 2.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.3% during the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major AI infrastructure partnership: AMD agreed with Core Scientific NASDAQ: CORZ to secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of data-center capacity for customer deployments. The companies will collaborate on facilities using AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm software, supporting AMD’s strategy of selling integrated AI systems rather than standalone chips. Core Scientific and AMD Announce Infrastructure Partnership

AMD agreed with Core Scientific to secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of data-center capacity for customer deployments. The companies will collaborate on facilities using AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm software, supporting AMD’s strategy of selling integrated AI systems rather than standalone chips. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism after Advancing AI: Mizuho raised its AMD price target to $625 from $615, citing Helios rack-scale systems, the Venice CPU launch and roughly 14 GW of Helios commitments. Wedbush also lifted its target to $600 and maintained an outperform rating. These revisions reinforce expectations that AMD can gain share in AI infrastructure. Mizuho Lifts AMD Stock Price Target

Mizuho raised its AMD price target to $625 from $615, citing Helios rack-scale systems, the Venice CPU launch and roughly 14 GW of Helios commitments. Wedbush also lifted its target to $600 and maintained an outperform rating. These revisions reinforce expectations that AMD can gain share in AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: AI trade pullback: AMD is among several AI-related stocks retreating as investors question whether elevated infrastructure spending can justify current valuations. Long-term demand trends and bullish analyst targets remain intact, but near-term volatility is likely to remain high. 5 AI Stocks Are Pulling Back

AMD is among several AI-related stocks retreating as investors question whether elevated infrastructure spending can justify current valuations. Long-term demand trends and bullish analyst targets remain intact, but near-term volatility is likely to remain high. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and competitive concerns: AMD’s elevated earnings multiple leaves the stock vulnerable to profit-taking. Investors are also weighing stronger Chinese semiconductor competition, expensive data-center financing and the possibility that ARM-based CPUs could displace AMD’s EPYC processors in some AI servers. Why Micron, Nvidia and AMD Stocks Are Falling

AMD’s elevated earnings multiple leaves the stock vulnerable to profit-taking. Investors are also weighing stronger Chinese semiconductor competition, expensive data-center financing and the possibility that ARM-based CPUs could displace AMD’s EPYC processors in some AI servers. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a cautionary signal: Reported open-market activity showed AMD insiders selling shares without purchases during the past six months. While such transactions may reflect compensation or diversification, the imbalance can weigh on sentiment when the stock is already trading at a demanding valuation.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $528.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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