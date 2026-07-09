Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a "market perform" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $453.92.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $517.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $843.69 billion, a PE ratio of 169.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.47. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $482.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $16,044,712,000 after buying an additional 1,094,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,015,897,000 after buying an additional 287,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,352,864,000 after acquiring an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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