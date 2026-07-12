Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

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Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $458.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $11.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $557.89. 20,634,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,759,392. The stock has a market cap of $909.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $584.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $491.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs.

Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Goldman Sachs raises AMD stock price target for the rest of 2026 on surging agentic AI CPU demand

Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. AMD Stock Rallies on a New AI Campus Partnership

AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending.

AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending. Negative Sentiment: ARK Invest continued selling AMD shares, which may temper enthusiasm among some investors. Cathie Wood Bets Big on META Ahead of Q2 Earnings, Sells AMD and Other Growth Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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