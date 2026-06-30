Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $564.76 and last traded at $553.7030, with a volume of 3830284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $539.49.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Loop Capital upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $908.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $450.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303,154 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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