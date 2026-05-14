AECOM (NYSE:ACM) CFO Purchases $100,990.40 in Stock

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,477,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,444. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. AECOM has a twelve month low of $67.64 and a twelve month high of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded AECOM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,321 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $95,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,432 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,427,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,826 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $64,038,000 after purchasing an additional 250,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 792,378 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $103,279,000 after purchasing an additional 75,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AECOM

Here are the key news stories impacting AECOM this week:

Positive Sentiment: AECOM was selected by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority for a new five-year master services agreement to provide general consulting engineering services, adding another long-term infrastructure contract and reinforcing demand for its core services. AECOM selected by New Jersey Turnpike Authority to provide general consulting engineering services

AECOM was selected by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority for a new five-year master services agreement to provide general consulting engineering services, adding another long-term infrastructure contract and reinforcing demand for its core services. Positive Sentiment: CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares and CFO Gaurav Kapoor bought 1,420 shares, a pair of insider purchases that can signal management confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares and CFO Gaurav Kapoor bought 1,420 shares, a pair of insider purchases that can signal management confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Truist reiterated its buy rating on AECOM and set a $109 price target, while Citigroup also kept a buy rating and lowered its target to $98; both targets still imply meaningful upside from current levels.

Truist reiterated its buy rating on AECOM and set a $109 price target, while Citigroup also kept a buy rating and lowered its target to $98; both targets still imply meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Recent Zacks commentary highlighted AECOM as potentially undervalued and a strong growth stock, with the shares described as oversold after a sharp pullback, though these pieces are more sentiment-driven than company-specific catalysts.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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