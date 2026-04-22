AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Hits New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.28 and last traded at $82.4140, with a volume of 352750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.96.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price target on AECOM in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $152.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial set a $116.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of AECOM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

AECOM Trading Down 3.4%

The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average of $103.39.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 27.05%. AECOM's revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,321 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $95,419,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,432 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $16,887,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 103.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,826 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $64,038,000 after buying an additional 250,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 792,378 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $103,279,000 after buying an additional 75,108 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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