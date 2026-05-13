AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 41.31% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded AECOM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AECOM from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.82.

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AECOM Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $135.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. AECOM's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in AECOM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about AECOM

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About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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