AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. This represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,321 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $95,419,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,432 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $16,887,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 103.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,826 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $64,038,000 after buying an additional 250,043 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $205,499,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Trading Down 2.2%

ACM opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. AECOM has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $135.52. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.38%.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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