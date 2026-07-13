AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.3636.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AECOM from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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AECOM Stock Up 0.1%

ACM stock opened at $68.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AECOM has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $135.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,329.36. This represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Lara Poloni purchased 4,224 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $298,341.12. Following the transaction, the president owned 153,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,890.98. This trade represents a 2.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in AECOM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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