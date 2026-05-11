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Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Aegon logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Aegon shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $8.45 intraday before finishing around $8.48, above the previous close of $8.31.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $10.00, despite a few recent rating downgrades.
  • The company recently declared a dividend of $0.2469 per share, payable on July 6 to shareholders of record on June 15.
  • Five stocks we like better than Aegon.

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.4750, with a volume of 317688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Aegon from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Aegon in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Aegon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aegon currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aegon

Aegon Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -52.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aegon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 671.0%. Aegon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -237.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aegon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aegon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,294 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company's stock.

About Aegon

(Get Free Report)

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

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