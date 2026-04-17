Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Howard Slayen Sells 25,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) Director Howard Slayen sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $2,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 178,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,157,880. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ AEHR traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.86. 3,897,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,065. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.68 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $91.43.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 25.23%.The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEHR shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. William Blair upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aehr Test Systems presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

View Our Latest Report on Aehr Test Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 49,243 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,920,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,664 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 469,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,694 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,846,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 642,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,965,000 after buying an additional 189,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

More Aehr Test Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aehr Test Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record $41M hyperscale AI production order — the follow‑on order is for package‑level burn‑in of custom AI ASICs and is described as the largest in company history, providing a clear near‑term revenue and capacity catalyst. Accesswire: Record $41M order

Record $41M hyperscale AI production order — the follow‑on order is for package‑level burn‑in of custom AI ASICs and is described as the largest in company history, providing a clear near‑term revenue and capacity catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Bookings/backlog strength tied to AI/data‑center demand — company updates and coverage report second‑half bookings exceeding ~$92M and a record backlog, supporting upside to FY2027 revenue if orders convert. Benzinga: record deal & bookings

Bookings/backlog strength tied to AI/data‑center demand — company updates and coverage report second‑half bookings exceeding ~$92M and a record backlog, supporting upside to FY2027 revenue if orders convert. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism and higher price targets — recent upgrades and bumped targets have reinforced investor interest and helped attract institutional/retail flows. MSN: price target increase

Analyst optimism and higher price targets — recent upgrades and bumped targets have reinforced investor interest and helped attract institutional/retail flows. Positive Sentiment: Technical/momentum factors may amplify moves — a recent golden‑cross and elevated short interest increase the likelihood of follow‑through and short covering when positive headlines arrive. Seeking Alpha: movers summary

Technical/momentum factors may amplify moves — a recent golden‑cross and elevated short interest increase the likelihood of follow‑through and short covering when positive headlines arrive. Neutral Sentiment: Volatility and coverage: several outlets note extreme YTD moves (one headline cites a 300% move) — useful as context for sentiment but not a direct fundamental change. InsiderMonkey: AEHR up 300%

Volatility and coverage: several outlets note extreme YTD moves (one headline cites a 300% move) — useful as context for sentiment but not a direct fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarterly fundamentals — AEHR beat EPS slightly but missed revenue; execution to convert large bookings into sustained, profitable growth remains the key risk. MarketBeat: quarterly results

Mixed quarterly fundamentals — AEHR beat EPS slightly but missed revenue; execution to convert large bookings into sustained, profitable growth remains the key risk. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — multiple executives and directors disclosed sizable share sales (including director and C‑suite transactions in mid‑April), which can create near‑term selling pressure and raise investor questions about insider conviction. InsiderTrades: insider selling

Clustered insider selling — multiple executives and directors disclosed sizable share sales (including director and C‑suite transactions in mid‑April), which can create near‑term selling pressure and raise investor questions about insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Media and aggregation highlight insider liquidity events — coverage emphasizing millions in insider proceeds can weigh on sentiment even if some sales are routine or for tax purposes. TipRanks: insider sell-off

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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