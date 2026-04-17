Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Laura Oliphant Sells 1,716 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) Director Laura Oliphant sold 1,716 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $139,922.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,363,022.64. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laura Oliphant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Laura Oliphant sold 4,665 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $399,277.35.

On Thursday, April 9th, Laura Oliphant sold 3,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $205,080.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Laura Oliphant sold 4,546 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $142,744.40.

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Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of AEHR traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,897,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,065. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.68 and a beta of 2.28. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $91.43.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 25.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEHR. William Blair raised Aehr Test Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aehr Test Systems has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aehr Test Systems

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 3,448.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Aehr Test Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aehr Test Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record $41M hyperscale AI production order — the follow‑on order is for package‑level burn‑in of custom AI ASICs and is described as the largest in company history, providing a clear near‑term revenue and capacity catalyst. Accesswire: Record $41M order

Record $41M hyperscale AI production order — the follow‑on order is for package‑level burn‑in of custom AI ASICs and is described as the largest in company history, providing a clear near‑term revenue and capacity catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Bookings/backlog strength tied to AI/data‑center demand — company updates and coverage report second‑half bookings exceeding ~$92M and a record backlog, supporting upside to FY2027 revenue if orders convert. Benzinga: record deal & bookings

Bookings/backlog strength tied to AI/data‑center demand — company updates and coverage report second‑half bookings exceeding ~$92M and a record backlog, supporting upside to FY2027 revenue if orders convert. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism and higher price targets — recent upgrades and bumped targets have reinforced investor interest and helped attract institutional/retail flows. MSN: price target increase

Analyst optimism and higher price targets — recent upgrades and bumped targets have reinforced investor interest and helped attract institutional/retail flows. Positive Sentiment: Technical/momentum factors may amplify moves — a recent golden‑cross and elevated short interest increase the likelihood of follow‑through and short covering when positive headlines arrive. Seeking Alpha: movers summary

Technical/momentum factors may amplify moves — a recent golden‑cross and elevated short interest increase the likelihood of follow‑through and short covering when positive headlines arrive. Neutral Sentiment: Volatility and coverage: several outlets note extreme YTD moves (one headline cites a 300% move) — useful as context for sentiment but not a direct fundamental change. InsiderMonkey: AEHR up 300%

Volatility and coverage: several outlets note extreme YTD moves (one headline cites a 300% move) — useful as context for sentiment but not a direct fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarterly fundamentals — AEHR beat EPS slightly but missed revenue; execution to convert large bookings into sustained, profitable growth remains the key risk. MarketBeat: quarterly results

Mixed quarterly fundamentals — AEHR beat EPS slightly but missed revenue; execution to convert large bookings into sustained, profitable growth remains the key risk. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — multiple executives and directors disclosed sizable share sales (including director and C‑suite transactions in mid‑April), which can create near‑term selling pressure and raise investor questions about insider conviction. InsiderTrades: insider selling

Clustered insider selling — multiple executives and directors disclosed sizable share sales (including director and C‑suite transactions in mid‑April), which can create near‑term selling pressure and raise investor questions about insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Media and aggregation highlight insider liquidity events — coverage emphasizing millions in insider proceeds can weigh on sentiment even if some sales are routine or for tax purposes. TipRanks: insider sell-off

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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