Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $1,711,500.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) Director Rhea Posedel sold 17,115 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,711,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,100. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

AEHR stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.36. 3,701,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,451. The firm's 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.21 and a beta of 2.28. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 25.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEHR has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEHR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3,448.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

Further Reading

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