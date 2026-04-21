Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.20 and last traded at $90.15, with a volume of 3949738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.86.

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Key Headlines Impacting Aehr Test Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Aehr Test Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AEHR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair raised Aehr Test Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.85 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 25.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 4,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $399,277.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $661,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,086,006.09. The trade was a 37.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 343,224 shares of company stock worth $24,361,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,190 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $68,897,000 after purchasing an additional 65,444 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 200.0% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 485.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,340 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,920,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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