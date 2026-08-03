Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.98, but opened at $75.61. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $82.5350, with a volume of 279,131 shares.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEHR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Freedom Capital raised Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 6,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $714,153.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 169,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,773,623.57. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,664 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 469,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,570 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 336,940 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 276,160 shares during the period. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 642,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at about $14,476,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aehr Test Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aehr Test Systems wasn't on the list.

While Aehr Test Systems currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here