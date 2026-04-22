Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Alistair Sporck Sells 2,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) VP Alistair Sporck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $484,049.50. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.36. 3,701,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,451. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.21 and a beta of 2.28. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm's 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 25.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AEHR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aehr Test Systems

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 3,448.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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