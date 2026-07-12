Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.3333.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALMU. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aeluma from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Aeluma to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

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Aeluma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALMU traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $17.60. 352,145 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 3.88. Aeluma has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76.

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 million. Aeluma had a negative net margin of 115.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aeluma

In other Aeluma news, CEO Jonathan Klamkin sold 20,000 shares of Aeluma stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,978.88. The trade was a 89.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $249,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 382,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,650,352.91. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeluma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeluma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aeluma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. GatePass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aeluma during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aeluma during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Aeluma Company Profile

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications. Aeluma, Inc was formerly known as Parc Investments, Inc and changed its name to Aeluma, Inc June 2021.

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