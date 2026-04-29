Aercap (NYSE:AER) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.80 EPS

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.80, Zacks reports. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap updated its FY 2026 guidance to 14.500-14.50 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Aercap's conference call:

AerCap reported a record quarter with GAAP net income of $818M and adjusted net income of $889M (≈ 19% adjusted ROE), raised full‑year adjusted EPS guidance to $14.50 , repurchased $745M of stock and authorized a new $1B buyback.

and adjusted net income of (≈ adjusted ROE), raised full‑year adjusted EPS guidance to , repurchased of stock and authorized a new buyback. Transaction activity and asset sales stayed robust — an 87% lease extension rate, 286 transactions closed (202 new leases), sale of 41 owned assets generating $1.5B and an unlevered gain margin of 24% (1.9x book).

lease extension rate, 286 transactions closed (202 new leases), sale of 41 owned assets generating and an unlevered gain margin of (1.9x book). Management cautioned that if jet fuel remains elevated for 3–6+ months it would pressure airline profitability, could accelerate retirements of older tech aircraft and prompt airline requests for concessions, which could hurt future lease rates and gains on sale.

Strong liquidity and strategic positioning — below‑target leverage of 2.1x, ~$21B liquidity with >$3B excess capital, added 110 A320neo to backlog and a 100‑aircraft order (deliveries from 2028), enabling growth, sale‑leasebacks and opportunistic deployments.

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Aercap Price Performance

Shares of AER traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.05. 1,919,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,201. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Aercap has a 52-week low of $103.53 and a 52-week high of $154.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aercap's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Aercap's payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Key Headlines Impacting Aercap

Here are the key news stories impacting Aercap this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AER. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research cut Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Aercap and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AER

Institutional Trading of Aercap

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Aercap by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aercap by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,757,000 after buying an additional 138,843 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aercap by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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