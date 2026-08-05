Aercap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.39 and last traded at $157.62, with a volume of 48033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.08.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AER. Zacks Research raised shares of Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on AER

Aercap Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business's 50 day moving average price is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.00. Aercap had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Aercap declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Aercap

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in Aercap by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aercap during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aercap during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aercap in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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