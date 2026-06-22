AeroVironment (AVAV) to Post Earnings on Monday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, June 29th. Analysts expect AeroVironment to announce earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $557.17 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, June 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $169.61 on Monday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $156.00 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Key AeroVironment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Negative Sentiment: A class action has been filed against AeroVironment, and multiple law firms are urging investors to come forward before the July 27 lead-plaintiff deadline, signaling ongoing legal overhang for the company. Article Title

A class action has been filed against AeroVironment, and multiple law firms are urging investors to come forward before the July 27 lead-plaintiff deadline, signaling ongoing legal overhang for the company. Negative Sentiment: Several additional firms issued nearly identical investor alerts on June 18-19, reinforcing concerns about the securities lawsuit and keeping litigation risk front and center for AVAV shareholders. Article Title

Several additional firms issued nearly identical investor alerts on June 18-19, reinforcing concerns about the securities lawsuit and keeping litigation risk front and center for AVAV shareholders. Negative Sentiment: One notice specifically references alleged securities fraud tied to the class period from June 25, 2025 through March 10, 2026, which may keep pressure on the stock until more clarity emerges. Article Title

One notice specifically references alleged securities fraud tied to the class period from June 25, 2025 through March 10, 2026, which may keep pressure on the stock until more clarity emerges. Neutral Sentiment: AeroVironment also announced an investor day in New York on July 8, which could help rebuild confidence if management provides a strong business outlook and strategic updates. Article Title

AeroVironment also announced an investor day in New York on July 8, which could help rebuild confidence if management provides a strong business outlook and strategic updates. Positive Sentiment: Separately, AVAV shares had recently moved higher than the broader market, suggesting some traders may still see value or expect a rebound despite the litigation headlines. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised AeroVironment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AeroVironment from $259.00 to $236.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Clear Str raised shares of AeroVironment to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $318.78.

Read Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the sale, the director owned 49,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750 shares of company stock worth $133,502. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4,770.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,207 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $62,941,000 after purchasing an additional 254,864 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3,880.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 206,607 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $65,058,000 after buying an additional 201,417 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2,668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,927 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $46,896,000 after buying an additional 154,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,299,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 30.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,899 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $119,941,000 after buying an additional 89,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company's stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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