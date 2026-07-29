AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Price Down 9.1% - Here's What Happened

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $141.68 and last traded at $142.12. Approximately 1,278,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,666,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.35.

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More AeroVironment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic AI collaboration: AeroVironment and Applied Intuition agreed to integrate Applied Intuition’s Acuity ISR/Strike software into AV’s Mayhem™ 10 launched-effects system. The partnership is intended to improve uncrewed teaming for the U.S. military and its allies, potentially strengthening AVAV’s technology position and future defense prospects. AV and Applied Intuition Establish Strategic Collaboration to Advance Uncrewed Teaming

AeroVironment and Applied Intuition agreed to integrate Applied Intuition’s Acuity ISR/Strike software into AV’s Mayhem™ 10 launched-effects system. The partnership is intended to improve uncrewed teaming for the U.S. military and its allies, potentially strengthening AVAV’s technology position and future defense prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains intact: Clear Street reaffirmed its Buy rating on AeroVironment, providing a positive signal despite the recent pullback and heightened volatility. The report did not indicate a change to the firm’s investment stance. Clear Street Keeps Their Buy Rating on AeroVironment

Clear Street reaffirmed its Buy rating on AeroVironment, providing a positive signal despite the recent pullback and heightened volatility. The report did not indicate a change to the firm’s investment stance. Positive Sentiment: Recent Army contract adds support: A previously reported $117.3 million U.S. Army contract for P550 eVTOL drones provides potential revenue visibility and reinforces demand for AV’s unmanned systems. Is AeroVironment Cheap After Its Army Contract And Legal Headlines?

A previously reported $117.3 million U.S. Army contract for P550 eVTOL drones provides potential revenue visibility and reinforces demand for AV’s unmanned systems. Neutral Sentiment: Board transition planned: Director Stephen F. Page plans to retire from AeroVironment’s board, with succession planning underway. The announcement appears orderly and contains no indication of an immediate operational change. AeroVironment Announces Planned Retirement of Stephen F. Page from Board of Directors

Director Stephen F. Page plans to retire from AeroVironment’s board, with succession planning underway. The announcement appears orderly and contains no indication of an immediate operational change. Negative Sentiment: Production concerns weigh on sentiment: A report that the Pentagon’s drone expansion is facing a significant U.S. production gap raises questions about the industry’s ability to scale quickly and could temper expectations for near-term contract execution.

A report that the Pentagon’s drone expansion is facing a significant U.S. production gap raises questions about the industry’s ability to scale quickly and could temper expectations for near-term contract execution. Negative Sentiment: Legal and valuation risks remain: Recent securities class-action notices add uncertainty, while valuation measures remain mixed and the stock is well below its 52-week high. These factors may be offsetting optimism from contracts and new technology partnerships.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVAV. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AeroVironment from $305.00 to $229.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Clear Str raised AeroVironment to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Trading Down 9.1%

The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business's 50-day moving average is $166.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $641.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.97 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.AeroVironment's quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total value of $43,602.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $285,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AeroVironment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,188 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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