AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading 6.2% Higher - Time to Buy?

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.30 and last traded at $169.02. 1,835,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,653,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.18.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AeroVironment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.93, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.41.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.37. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The business had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. AeroVironment's revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the sale, the director owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,546,264.41. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tema ETFs LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 140.0% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 648 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 47.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 25.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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