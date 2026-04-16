AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Up 1.8% - What's Next?

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $207.23 and last traded at $201.99. Approximately 1,075,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,744,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.42.

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More AeroVironment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $391.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $390.00 to $305.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $389.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $318.78.

Read Our Latest Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.94 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business's revenue was up 143.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $42,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,340.88. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 879 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total value of $235,220.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,527.20. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,725 shares of company stock worth $691,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company's stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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