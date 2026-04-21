AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Up 6.5% - Time to Buy?

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $222.40 and last traded at $210.07. Approximately 2,434,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,741,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.23.

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Key Stories Impacting AeroVironment

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut AeroVironment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research cut AeroVironment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial raised AeroVironment from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $318.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Trading Up 6.5%

The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.The business had revenue of $408.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 143.4% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.29, for a total transaction of $49,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,052.29. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $42,504.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,231,340.88. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $740,324. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,684,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 24.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 98.8% during the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in AeroVironment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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