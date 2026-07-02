AeroVironment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 14,547 call options on the company. This is an increase of 73% compared to the average volume of 8,386 call options.

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AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock traded up $19.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,105. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.09. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.40. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $135.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut AeroVironment to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $315.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $295.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $277.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AeroVironment

AeroVironment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: AeroVironment reported blockbuster fiscal Q4 results, with revenue and earnings both beating estimates and revenue jumping sharply year over year, reinforcing the strength of demand for its drone and autonomous systems business.

AeroVironment reported blockbuster fiscal Q4 results, with revenue and earnings both beating estimates and revenue jumping sharply year over year, reinforcing the strength of demand for its drone and autonomous systems business. Positive Sentiment: The company received a $500 million U.S. Army/Department of Defense contract for counter-unmanned aerial systems, a meaningful win that supports future backlog and revenue visibility.

The company received a $500 million U.S. Army/Department of Defense contract for counter-unmanned aerial systems, a meaningful win that supports future backlog and revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reportedly upgraded AVAV to “strong-buy,” adding to bullish sentiment around AeroVironment’s position in defense tech and the broader drone boom.

Wedbush reportedly upgraded AVAV to “strong-buy,” adding to bullish sentiment around AeroVironment’s position in defense tech and the broader drone boom. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted geopolitical tailwinds from the Russia-Ukraine war and rising global defense spending, which may continue to support AeroVironment’s long-term growth narrative.

Several articles highlighted geopolitical tailwinds from the Russia-Ukraine war and rising global defense spending, which may continue to support AeroVironment’s long-term growth narrative. Negative Sentiment: Law firms including Schall, Pomerantz, Rosen, and others announced or promoted class-action lawsuits tied to the period from June 25, 2025 through March 10, 2026, creating potential legal and reputational risk for shareholders.

Law firms including Schall, Pomerantz, Rosen, and others announced or promoted class-action lawsuits tied to the period from June 25, 2025 through March 10, 2026, creating potential legal and reputational risk for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted concerns about profit outlook and integration-related weaknesses, suggesting that despite the strong quarter, the stock may face volatility if expectations become too elevated.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,264.41. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock worth $133,502 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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