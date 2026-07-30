AerSale (ASLE) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect AerSale to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $77.4760 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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AerSale Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $291.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. AerSale has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial began coverage on AerSale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded AerSale from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AerSale to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AerSale

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AerSale news, insider Martin Garmendia sold 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $38,635.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 183,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,610.18. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Frederick Craig Wright sold 4,182 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $26,513.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,786.54. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 21,316 shares of company stock worth $135,160 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in AerSale during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 1,250.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 161,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 145,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 275,022 shares of the company's stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,867 shares of the company's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Inc is an integrated aftermarket solutions provider serving the global commercial, defense and business aviation markets. The company specializes in aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), asset leasing and aviation parts distribution. Its key offerings include airframe heavy maintenance, engine tear‐down and component overhaul, used serviceable material programs and end‐of‐life aircraft disassembly. Through these services, AerSale supports operators seeking to optimize fleet availability, extend asset life cycles and reduce maintenance costs.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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