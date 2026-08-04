AES (NYSE:AES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. AES had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 22.66%.

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AES Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE AES traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,856,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,936,020. The company's fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. AES has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AES's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Institutional Trading of AES

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in AES by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 169,520 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AES by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 162,905 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 171,661 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in AES by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna lowered AES from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.71.

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AES Company Profile

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company's portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

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