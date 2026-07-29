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Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) CFO Saurabh Sinha Sells 6,830 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Aeva Technologies logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Aeva Technologies CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 6,830 shares at an average price of $15.40, totaling $105,182. The sale covered tax-withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards and reduced his holdings by 1.04% to 651,372 shares.
  • AEVA shares traded at $13.99, down $0.71, with a market capitalization of approximately $882 million. The stock has ranged from $8.83 to $31.30 over the past year and remains unprofitable.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with one Buy, one Hold, and one Sell rating; the consensus rating is Hold with a $21.50 price target. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company, while several major funds recently increased or initiated positions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 6,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $105,182.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 651,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,031,128.80. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Saurabh Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Saurabh Sinha sold 20,620 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $436,319.20.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Saurabh Sinha sold 11,212 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $299,921.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Saurabh Sinha sold 5,643 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $84,870.72.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEVA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. 1,225,655 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,341. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEVA. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Aeva Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEVA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,670,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,751,000. Delta Global Management LP raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,623,148 shares of the company's stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 372,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 175,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,445,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 885,774 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva's core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company's FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva's systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

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